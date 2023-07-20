They're back! Rain plus heat set stage in Ventura County for mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

The big rainfall season combined with the heat are creating a potential health problem for the Central and South Coasts. A blood sucking insect is at the heart of the issue. It's the perfect setup for mosquitos, which can transmit potentially dangerous West Nile Virus.

"It's really ripe for it," said Kerry Svoboda, who is an Environmental Health Specialist with Ventura County. He’s with the county’s Vector Program, which is focused on mosquito control.

"West Nile Virus first came to Ventura County in 2004," said Svoboda. "When people are infected with it, most don't show any symptoms at all. A small percentage of people show mild to severe flu-like symptoms, and then something close to one percent out of 150 people affected with it are at risk of developing the more serious forms."

The virus is transmitted by mosquitos, but it’s spread by birds. An infected mosquito bites a bird, infecting it. As the bird moves to other areas, it spreads the virus when it's bitten by an uninfected mosquito, which then become infected.

State officials collect wild birds which have died, and test them to see if they have West Nile Virus. It’s a way to tell if the virus is active in an area.

During the third week of June, three dead birds collected in Ventura County tested positive for the virus. One was in Simi Valley, one was in Thousand Oaks, and one was in Ventura.

Svoboda says it means we need to do what we can to control our exposure to mosquitoes. He said that means clearing standing water in your yard where they can breed. They are especially concerned about swimming pools which aren't properly maintained

He said it also means taking precautions like using repellent, and wearing pants plus long sleeved shirts when out at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active.

West Nile can also be deadly for horses. But Svoboda said a vaccine to protect them has been developed. He is urging horse owners to talk to their veterinarians about it.

West Nile is normally at its peak from around August to October, depending on the rainfall and heat. We’re just coming into that window now.

Environmental health officials say because of the threat posed by the virus, we need to take mosquitos seriously, and consider them to be much more than just a nuisance.

There is a Mosquito hotline in Ventura County to report major mosquito issues, like an abandoned pool. You can call 805-658-4310 or file online at https://eco.vcrma.org.

Mosquito-eating fish are available to the public in Ventura County for ponds and water features. To request the fish, call 805-662-6582.