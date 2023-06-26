Visions of the Sistine Chapel: Images of Michelangelo's legendary frescos come to Santa Barbara

One the South Coast’s oldest, and most historic landmark is hosting a celebration of some of the world’s most celebrated frescos.

The Old Mission Santa Barbara has brought the works of Michelangelo from the Sistine Chapel to Santa Barbara. They are massive replicas of the frescos painted on the ceiling of the chapel in Vatican City.

Father Joe Schwab is President of Old Mission Santa Barbara.

"You cannot see anything like this at the Sistine Chapel," said Schwab. "Here, the images are in front of your face. They aren't 60 feet up in the air, and you're not in a room with thousands of people elbowing you."

The Mission wanted to do something which would help bring new visitors to the landmark. "Just to match two histories...to match the history of Santa Barbara, and to bring in the history of the Sistine Chapel," said Donna Reeves, who's the Director of Development and Communication for Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition runs through September 4 at the Old Mission Santa Barbara, with tickets available in person and online through the Mission’s website.

