Longtime singer from iconic rock band 'Chicago' one of the headliners at music festival in Moorpark

If you bumped into him in a Ventura County supermarket, you might not realize who is he at first. But for more than 20 years Jason Scheff was the bass player, and one of the lead vocalists for the legendary rock band Chicago.

This weekend, Scheff will perform at the New West Summerfest, a weekend long music festival at Moorpark College sponsored by the New West Symphony. His group of rock music all-stars, Jason Scheff's Chicago Nights, will perform with the symphony Saturday night.

Scheff grew up in San Diego. He says he was six when he first realized he loved music. "I was plunking around on the piano, and could figure stuff out" said Scheff. "My friend...his mother was a piano teacher. He'd be working on his stuff and I'd hear her teaching. My buddy Danny was learning this really cool song, and I started picking it up. His mother called my mother and said that she needed to get him some piano lessons...there's something going on."

He did get piano lessons, but later shifted to playing the bass guitar.

Scheff’s mother and father were both musicians, and he started playing bass in his mother’s band when he was just 14. His dad played base in Elvis Presley’s band, as well as on the final album recorded by the Doors. He moved to LA is his 20’s, where he played in top-40 cover bands.

When he was just 23, some of his music clicked with the right people. Peter Cetera had just left Chicago, where he was lead singer. His label was looking for music for his solo career. But, when they heard Scheff's demo, they realized they had found a replacement for the band.

Scheff says he'll never forget being asked to join the band. "We think you're the new lead vocalist of Chicago," he was told. "I went wow....okay...but I guess I was young and stupid enough to say why not?"

He says he was just a kid working with music legends like David Foster, who produced a number of Chicago albums. But, as he became a part of the team, he help create a new generation of Chicago hits.

After more than two decades of touring, and recording with the band, in 2016 he left Chicago. His in-laws were seriously ill, and he wanted to spend more time with his family.

They have homes in Moorpark and Nashville. He says he loves living in Ventura County.

Scheff does solo concerts, and also performs with different combinations, including Jason Scheff’s Chicago Nights, a quartet which does many Chicago classics.

On Saturday, Scheff is teaming up with the New West Symphony for what’s called the New West Summerfest at Moorpark College. Chicago Nights will play with the New West Symphony Saturday night. Sunday night, the symphony will perform the soundtrack to Raiders Of The Lost Ark during a screening of the film.

Scheff says he still feels that excitement when he get on stage that he did back in his teens. He says it’s going to be especially fun for him to be performing practically in his backyard this weekend.

