It's a play set in a restaurant, so a Santa Barbara theater company built a kitchen on its stage

We’re standing in a restaurant kitchen with Dario Furlati, one of Santa Barbara’s best known chefs, and the owner of the region’s four Ca’Dario restaurants. At least it seems like one of his kitchens, with a gleaming chrome commercial stove, tables, sinks, and everything you’d expect to see.

"I should move my restaurant over here," said Furlati. "It looks better than mine."

But, when you turn around, you realize we are on a stage, in a theater.

The Ensemble Theater Company built a full sized restaurant kitchen on the stage of its New Vic Theater for it’s latest production, called Seared.

"Seared is a comedy by Theresa Rebeck, who is the most produced female playwright on Broadway," said Jonathan Fox, who is doing double duty as Ensemble Theater Company’s Artistic Director, and the director of the production which premieres Saturday night.

"She has set this very interesting story about the conflict between art and finance in the kitchen of a Brooklyn restaurant," said Fox.

The restaurant has suddenly become famous for a signature dish, but the chef is refusing to make it.

He says they decided to make the production as realistic as possible, by building a working restaurant kitchen as the set.

The brilliant chef, played by Andrew Elvis Miller, and his business partner, played by Gary Patent, are at odds with each other. The chef is concerned about protecting his art, and the business partner is hoping to finally turn a profit.

Creating a realistic, and working looking restaurant kitchen on a theater stage posed a unique challenge for the production’s Scenic Designer.

"The script dictates that it needs to be a kitchen...not just to look like a kitchen, but also function because there's three times where they have to cook," said Fred Kinny.

They had to not only have a working stove, but working sinks on a stage.

The scenic designer said while they’ve done some cooking, they haven’t made a full-fledged meal, but maybe they could make a frittata to celebrate Saturday night's premiere.

As we stand on stage with Santa Barbara chef Dario Furlati, who was brought in as a consultant, he gives the kitchen set his seal of approval.

"The burners work, so then we can have the real stuff." said Furlati.

He not only helped with the set, but also assisted in training the actors so their work in kitchen is realistic.

Seared is the last production of the season for the Ensemble Theater Company, and a bittersweet one for its director, Jonathan Fox. Fox helped the non-profit become financially stable, as well as to buy, and create a new home in the Victoria Street Theater. Fox is leaving Ensemble after 16 years with the theater company.

"When I chose the play, that wasn't even on the radar," said Fox. "But, it is extremely appropriate in a sense, because it is about a creative endeavor where there are differences of opinions. It focuses on the chef, who is the creative director of the restaurant, and I have been the Artistic Director of this theater for several years. I quite understand this character, and his constant striving for something new, and to be bold, and to be different."

Seared has previews this Thursday and Friday nights, and premieres Saturday night. It runs through June 25 at the New Vic Theater.

