We've had the most rainfall in years in the Tri-Counties. Is it good or bad for our wildfire outlook?

It's been one of the wettest years in recent memory for the Tri-Counties.

Ventura has had 184% of its average annual rainfall, and Santa Barbara stands at a whopping 200%. But, what does that mean for the wildfire threat for the region?

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said it could be rough. He cautions we shouldn’t be lulled by the cool, damp weather we are seeing in late spring.

"We know, regardless of what it's like in June, we know that when the sun comes out, and everything dries out it's going to be bad," said Hartwig. "Every year, we approach high fire season like it could be the worst fire season ever, because we've had terrible wildfires at times when we didn't think we'd have them."

He said last year was a dry year, but we got through high fire season relatively well. But, this year is a wet year, and notes everyone has seen the huge brush buildup which can potentially provide a starting place for massive blazes.

"The grasses lead to the bushes that lead to the trees," said John Owens, who is Calfire’s San Luis Obispo Unit Chief. "They are the ladder fuels."

He thinks we'll see a lot of small fires in the light brush early this summer, but bigger blazes when the heavier vegetation and trees dry out this fall.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Ventura County firefighters at a Thousand Oaks brush fire in january of 2021.

Firefighters who closely watch the weather, and how it impacts potential wildfire fuels say we are seeing a type of high fire season we haven’t had for years.

"What's different this year is the volume of those fuels," said Rob Hazard, who is Santa Barbara County’s Fire Marshall, "The brush is very dense, and very tall. The fire is going to spread very quickly through those types of vegetation, but this year, it will also be very intense."

Hazard said initially, the fire will burn into very dense vegetation and tend to slow down, because the chaparral and trees will be less flammable. But, as we move into the fall, the heavier plants and trees will dry out about the same time Santa Ana and sundowner wind events impact the region.

So, while we need the rain, for firefighters is it making wildfire season better or worse?

"If you don't get rain, the large diameter plants and trees dry out, and that's danger," said Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig. "And, then you get a lot of rain, and that grows all these fine fuels, ladder fuels, and then they burn very hot, and quickly, and burn to these larger fuels."

He said he's worried because he's never seen this much light to medium brush in the region.

Firefighters say the heavy rain is definitely changing preparations for property owners in at risk wildfire areas. Instead of going and cutting brush once, some people are having to go back two, and even three times because the rainfall is fueling rapid growth.

As for the weather, they say while it’s cool and damp now, in just a few weeks we will see sunshine, heat, and the drying of vegetation that’s ripe to fuel wildfires.

Firefighters think the moral of the story is simple. It’s time for them, and for you, if you live in a high risk wildfire zone to get prepared.

