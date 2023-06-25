KCLU's Caroline Feraday wins Audio Journalist of the Year

Congratulations to KCLU's Caroline Feraday for winning Audio Journalist of the Year at the Los Angeles Press Club's 65th Southern California Journalism Awards gala on June 25, 2023.

The ceremony celebrates the best and brightest of Southern California journalism.

In winning the award judges said: "Caroline has an empathetic approach to the human side of stories, yet can deliver solid, relevant facts in harder news coverage. Doing all of her work, start to finish is refreshing, as is the result."

Caroline was nominated in six categories.

The KCLU news team received 11 nominations in total, including for reporting by Lance Orozco and Michelle Loxton.

The L.A. Press Club also honored David Ono with a Lifetime Achievement award; Bernard-Henri Levy with a Courage and Integrity award; Gary Sinise with a Contribution to Civic Life award; Alene Tchekmedyian with a Contributions to Press Freedom award and John Leguizamo and Giselle Fernandez with the Impact on Media awards.