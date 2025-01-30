KCLU and federal funding cuts

KCLU General Manager Mary Olson has joined nearly 200 other public broadcasting leaders on Capitol Hill this week to convince lawmakers to preserve federal funding for public media.

We are asking our Senators and Representatives to support public broadcasting by fighting against any rescission package pushed forward by the White House involving funding to NPR and PBS.

We are also urging our lawmakers to support funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) for the next fiscal year (FY26), which was already appropriated by Congress last year. The Trump administration has asked Congress to eliminate this previously approved funding. The CPB distributes federal funding to public broadcasters, including KCLU.

Over the past several weeks, the Trump administration has taken other steps to attempt to eliminate federal funding for public broadcasting. On May 1, the administration issued an executive order directly to the CPB, directing it to halt federal funding for NPR and PBS. A few days before that action, the White House attempted to fire three board members of the CPB , and in mid-April, the White House called on Congress to rescind $1.1 billion worth of funding for CPB.

If these efforts to defund public media are successful, it could mean not just the loss of funding from Congress for the next two years, but it could also result in a permanent loss of funding.

KCLU gets about 9.5% of its funding from the CPB, which accounts for approximately $300,000 annually. That money is used by KCLU to provide you with your favorite programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Fresh Air, Marketplace, and Wait Wait Don't Tell Me.

It's also used to bring you KCLU's local coverage of the Tri-Counties you count on every day, plus state, national, and world news. That money also makes possible the news and feature stories we bring you about our region, including KCLU’s special coverage of wildfires, mudslides, severe weather, and other critical stories.

No matter what happens with federal funding, KCLU is determined to continue serving the Tri-Counties with the award-winning news coverage we've provided for the last 30 years.

