Hear 'Turkey Confidential,' 'Thanksgiving Disasters,' and more on KCLU's Thanksgiving Day programming

Join KCLU on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, for a day of special holiday programming.

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Host Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. This year’s guests are Samin Nosrat, author of the blockbuster Salt, Fat Acid, Heat and her latest, Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love; Yossy Arefi, best-selling author of Snacking Bakes; Vivian Howard, chef and host of PBS's brand-new series Kitchen Curious; and Evan Kleiman, host of public radio’s Good Food.

Horn of Plenty: A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving

11 a.m. to 12 noon

Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet's home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter’s sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air — from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like Sun Singer and Icarus herald the grand musical embrace of And the Earth Spins.

Megan Watson via Unsplash

Thanksgiving Disasters and How to Avoid Them from The Pulse

12 noon to 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving doesn’t always work out the way we planned, from medical situations to family feuds and mishaps in the kitchen, like that massive overcooked, dry turkey. On this special from The Pulse, hear about some Thanksgiving disasters and find out how to avoid them. Hear stories of a turkey farmer whose flock was struck by a disease right before the big day, as well as experiences of ER doctors spending this holiday in the operating room. Plus, a Microsoft executive-turned-chef offers tips on how to avoid bad dinner outcomes, and a psychologist has advice on navigating landmines around the dinner table.

No Place Like Oz from CBC Radio’s Ideas

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz captivated young readers when it was published in 1900, becoming an instant best-seller. Thirty-nine more official Oz books followed, as well as derivative works; Broadway musicals, films, comic books, cartoons, sitcom parodies, prestige TV, and novels that take Oz in new directions. Travel the proverbial yellow brick road to uncover how this seemingly simple story of friendship, self-reliance, and longing for home continues to speak to us, 125 years after it was published.

