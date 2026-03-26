IV infusion therapies offer longevity, energy, mental boost. Does the science back it up?

Can a series of simple IV treatments boost everything from energy to athletic performance, sleep, skin and liver health, and the holy grail of medicine: longevity? Many Americans believe the answer is ‘yes,’ as hydration infusion spas and mobile services move into every corner of the country, becoming a still-growing industry valued at more than $15 billion.

Doctors agree that many of the treatments are low risk, particularly those that include only fluids and water-soluble vitamins, and that consumers can get a boost from good hydration, but typically no more than they would from drinking water and electrolytes.

But when it comes to other IV additions like NAD molecules, some fat-soluble vitamins, and some prescription drugs, there are still no randomized human trials available to determine the benefits or risks.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Megan Southard, who uses a Denver-area spa for hydration, and Dr. Armin Aleidini, a researcher at the Columbia University Institute of Human Nutrition.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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