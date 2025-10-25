Drone photo winners will amaze your eyeballs: From a high-up horseman to a holy river

A solitary horseman, illuminated by a beam of light, stands on the snow, surrounded by eerie and jagged mountain peaks. It's an otherworldly image and it raises the question: How did a photographer manage to make such a captivating picture?

The answer: Drones!

That particular photo, titled "The Lone Horseman," by Dennis Schmelz, a filmmaker based in Germany took top honors in this year's Sienna awards, a global competition that celebrates the art of aerial photography captured by drones.

The image was made in Cappadocia, Turkey — a mecca for photographers because of its rockscape with "fairy chimneys." Schmelz wanted to capture a different perspective — instead of the tourists and hot-air balloons of summer, he wanted a winter scene when snow covers the rocks.

"Silence fills the air and the whole region feels timeless and untouched," he says.

He sent up his drone to photograph a horseman at sunset. "I noticed a narrow plateau between two large rocks that formed a perfect natural stage. I asked the rider to move right into the center of the frame," he says.

The final image is a vertical panorama made of two drone photos. Because of the angle, it looks as if the rider is standing on a floating island — but there's a hidden path on the left side that leads up there.

"That's what fascinates me about drone photography — it allows us to discover new perspectives and reveal patterns that are invisible from the ground," says Schmelz.

That's not to say drones work miracles. "The shooting angle must be carefully calibrated," says Susanna Scafuri, a journalist and photo editor based in Italy and a member of the jury.

But the result can be spectacular, she says.

And it's not just about the technology, stresses Cornelia Marchis, a German photographer and photo editor based in Milan and another judge this year. She's drawn to photos that offer "new ways of seeing familiar places" and "convey strong information or tell a compelling story."

Here's a selection of award-winning and highly commended drone photographs from the Global South countries that Goats & Soda covers with one geographic exception — an image from Italy that's so delightful that we couldn't resist including it.

Dhaka City, an urban panorama

Fran Arnau / This is a panoramic photograph of the Buriganga River, which runs through Dhaka. The polluted waters of this busy river are visible, along with the chaotic and overcrowded construction on each bank. An impressive city that never rests, filled with deafening noise.

A photographer and creative director based in Barcelona, Fran Arnau made the photograph "Dhaka, Urban Panorama" in the capital of Bangladesh in early morning light. The Buriganga River divides the frame in two — on one side, a dense web of buildings and urban life; on the other, the shipyards where boats are repaired, rest or prepare to sail again.

"From the air, this composition reveals a delicate balance between chaos and order," says Arnau. "The vessels line up like geometric shapes on dark water, while the buildings form an earthy, colorful mosaic."

Arnau merged 12 drone shots into a single panorama. This stitching technique "allowed me to embrace the full breadth of Dhaka's landscape both its dense vertical growth and its dynamic connection to the river."

Traditional Boli Khela

Mohammad Shahriar Foisal / A drone's eye view of Boli Khela — a century-old wrestling tournament held annually in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The image was taken by businessman Mohammad Shahriar Foisal on April 25, 2024, during Abdul Jabbar's Boli Khela — a century-old wrestling tournament held annually in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Founded in 1909 by respected local businessman Jabbar, the event was born at a time of growing resistance to British colonial rule as a way to promote unity, physical strength and cultural identity.

Today, Boli Khela draws thousands from across the country and abroad. The matches are intense, with powerful throws and strategic grapples, and the crowd's energy adds to the electric atmosphere.

"I stood near the ring searching for the best spot to launch my drone," says Foisal. "This event has always been close to my heart. I wanted to capture not only the action in the ring but also the spirit of the crowd and the tradition behind it," he says. "This photo is my tribute to the cultural richness and enduring energy of Boli Khela."

The seaweed road of Fujian

Sarah Wouters / In Shajiang village, in China's Xiapu county, bamboo poles used for drying seaweed, span the mudflats. Fishing boats navigate through the poles.

Last May, Sarah Wouters, a Dutch travel photographer living in Bangkok, went to the coastal town Xiafu in the Fujian region of China, which is famous for seaweed farming.

"Seaweed is cultivated on long bamboo poles and the farmers use interconnected bamboo stakes that form a flowing S-shape, which we can only see from a high vantage point," says Wouters. She flew a drone above the village and started taking pictures, hoping to capture that beautiful symmetry. 15 minutes later, it started to rain. "I was really lucky to get this winning photo," she says.

Swallowed — a ship stranded in a dried-out lake.

Mohammad Ataei Mohammadi / The Artemia pleasure boat is marooned in the dried bed of Lake Urmia, Iran.

Iranian photographer Mohammad Ataei Mohammadi drove 870 miles from his home in Gonbad Kavus, in the Golestan Province of Iran, to document the severe drought at Lake Urmia. Mohammadi uses drones to capture both beautiful and alarming environmental scenes.

Lake Urmia's drought is not solely a natural phenomenon, he says. "It is the result of a combination of human and climatic factors: mismanagement of water resources, excessive water extraction for agriculture and industry, numerous dams blocking the lake's natural inflow and climate change — including rising temperatures, high evaporation and reduced rainfall."

The power of this photo lies in its symbolic layers. "The white salt streaks encircling the ship look like arms pulling it downward, reminding us that if we are not kind to nature, its inner monster awakens and can even consume humanity," he says. "The ship, a symbol of industry, technology, and human presence, now appears small, alone and defeated against the immense, silent power of nature."

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor, but at the heart of this achievement lies deep sadness," says Mohammadi. "Each time the photo is praised, it reminds me of the gradual death of a lake," he says.

Aarti [offering of light to the gods] under the stars

Thibault Gerbaldi / Each night in Varanasi, India, the Ganga Aarti ceremony unfolds, honoring the Ganges River.

Miami-based photographer Thibault Gerbaldi wanted a a bird's eye view of the Ganges River, where each evening, thousands gather to witness the prayers, fire and chanting that celebrate the river as a source of life and purification. His goal was to show its full scale from above: "The density of people, the devotion that extends even to the boats far from shore and the extraordinary sense of collective faith." he says. The image won first place in the People category of the drone awards.

Miniature paradise

Gilad Topaz / The Cascate del Mulino hot springs in Tuscany draws bathers on a chilly evening.

Here's the photo from Italy that gives us vicarious joy: people relaxing in the hot springs of Cascate del Mulino.

Gilad Topaz, a drone photographer from Israel, made the picture at sunset on a cold evening. "I was very surprised when I got there wearing warm clothes and saw all these people in the water," he says. After a few minutes of observing the beautiful springs, he launched his drone.

Kamala Thiagarajan is a freelance journalist based in Madurai, Southern India. She reports on global health, science and development and has been published in The New York Times, The British Medical Journal, the BBC, The Guardian and other outlets. You can find her on X @kamal_t

