/ care advocates attend 24-hour vigil at U.S. Capitol to share stories and urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid on May 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with rural hospital CEO Kevin Stansbury about what the Medicaid cuts being debated by lawmakers would mean to his 25-bed county-owned hospital in Hugo, Colorado.

