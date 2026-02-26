2026
AI and the future of the job market

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:55 AM PST

A recent report from a firm called Citrini Research lays out a bleak future that comes with artificial intelligence’s displacement of white-collar workers. The report has prompted more fears on Wall Street about the economic impacts and has also sparked a debate about whether it’s an accurate picture of what’s to come.

Daron Acemoglu is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a 2024 Nobel laureate in economics. He speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what he predicts AI will lead to in work and the economy.

Here & Now Newsroom