The 'Barbie' movie's success puts her among history's top-20 films

The "Barbie" movie is now one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. NPR crunched the numbers, and Neda Ulaby has the results.

NEDA ULABY, BYLINE: When the pink-clad audiences who've flocked to "Barbie" bought close to $1.3 billion worth of tickets, that put "Barbie" among the top 20 highest-grossing movies ever, not adjusted for inflation.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BARBIE")

AMERICA FERRERA: (As Gloria) Barbie in the real world. That's impossible.

ULABY: Nearly all of the other movies on that top 20 list are franchise-driven. They center the adventures of men, usually in combat.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "AVATAR")

MATT GERALD: (As Corporal Lyle Wainfleet) All right, ladies. Let's bring the pain.

ULABY: Two "Avatar" movies lead the top 20 list at No. 1 and No. 3. "Avenger" movies represent four of the top 20. The highest-grossing list also includes two "Jurassic World" films and two "Star Wars" movies.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI")

DAISY RIDLEY: (As Rey) I will finish what you started.

ULABY: At least "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" features a female character whose journey is central to the story. It's one of only three films in the top 20 that do so - the others, "Titanic" and "Frozen II." But when the movie "Barbie" entered the top 20, it knocked one of the only other female-centric movies out of the 20th position.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET IT GO")

IDINA MENZEL: (As Elsa, singing) Let it go. Let it go. Can't hold it back anymore.

ULABY: Thanks to "Barbie," the animated princesses of the original "Frozen" have been demoted to No. 21.

Neda Ulaby, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANCE THE NIGHT")

DUA LIPA: (Singing) Baby, you can find me under the lights, diamonds under my eyes.

