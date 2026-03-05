If you loved 'Sentimental Value,' here's what to watch next

Stellan Skarsgård plays a filmmaker attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughters in the latest from director Joachim Trier. "The conflict between working as an artist and combining that with a personal life is difficult … that goes for every artist," Skarsgård told Fresh Air. The film has nine Academy Award nods, with Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning all nominated for their performances.

We asked our NPR audience: What movie would you recommend to someone who loved Sentimental Value? Here's what you told us:

Verdens verste menneske or The Worst Person in the World (2021)

Directed by Joachim Trier; starring Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum

The Worst Person in the World also stars Renate Reinsve and is directed by Joachim Trier. Reinsve's character Julie drifts from job to job and partner to partner through the film, until finally finding a path. – Margaret Lacey, Tucson, Ariz.

Tár (2022)

Directed by Todd Field; starring Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss

Starring Cate Blanchett as a renowned conductor, Tár also focuses on a singular talent and destructive urges in the pursuit of artistic greatness. – Robert Morris, Brookline, Mass.

Aftersun (2022)

Directed by Charlotte Wells; starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall

If you're looking back at childhood and wrestling with how much grace to give your parents, you might like Aftersun by Charlotte Wells. A father uses his limited custody to take his adolescent daughter to Greece. If you're in a less generous mood, I recommend the supernatural thriller Thelma (2017) from the same writers as Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt. It follows a young woman who gains space from her parents at university and discovers her own body will fight to maintain it. – Kirsten Frobom, Copenhagen, Denmark

Armand (2024)

Directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel; starring Renate Reinsve, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Endre Hellestveit

A single mother (Renate Reinsve) is called into grade school to discuss an incident of assault involving her 6-year-old son. As the parents and teachers litigate the circumstances in a pressure-cooker environment, time and sanity begin to dissolve. Like Sentimental Value, Armand offers no easy answers or outs for its complicated characters. – Stanley Swindling, Los Angeles

