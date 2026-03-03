Ghanaian-American disability advocate struts the catwalk for awareness

Abena Christine Jon’el took to the catwalk this winter at the latest annual Rhythms On Da Runway fashion show in Ghana, one of Africa’s top fashion and music showcases. She wowed audiences not just with her beautiful clothes but also with her prosthetic leg, adorned with the deeply traditional Kente style pattern.

Jon’el, who is a disability advocate and writer as well as a model, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to talk about her story, her modelling career, and her advocacy work in Ghana and the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

