'Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley looks for the 'shadowy bits' of her characters

Actor Jessie Buckley says she's always been drawn to the "shadowy bits" of her characters — aspects that are disobedient, or "too much." Perhaps that's what led her to play Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, in Hamnet.

Buckley says the film, which is based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel, offered a chance to counter a common narrative about the playwright's wife: that she "had kept him back from his genius," Buckley says.

But, she adds, "What Maggie O'Farrell so brilliantly did, not just with Agnes and Shakespeare's wife, but also with Hamnet, their son, was to bring these people ... and give them status beside this great man. ... [And] give the full landscape of what it is to be a woman."

The film is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best actress for Buckley. In it, she plays a woman deeply connected to nature, who faces conflicts in her marriage, as well as the death of their son Hamnet.

Buckley found out she was pregnant a week after the film wrapped. She's since given birth to her first child, a daughter.

"The thing that this story offered me, that brought me into this next chapter of my life as a mother was tenderness," she says. "A mother's tenderness is ferocious. To love, to birth is no joke. To be born is no joke. And the minute something's born into the world, you're always in the precipice of life and death. That's our path. ... I wanted to be a mother so much that that overrode the thought of being afraid of it."

Interview highlights

On filming the scene where she howls in grief when her son dies

I didn't know that that was going to happen or come out, it wasn't in the script. I think really [director] Chloé [Zhao] asked all of us to dare to be as present as possible. Of course, leading up to it, you're aware this scene is coming, but that scene doesn't stand on its own. By the time I'd met that scene, I had developed such a deep bond with Jacobi Jupe, who plays Hamnet, and [co-stars] Paul [Mescal] and Emily Watson, and all the children and we really were a family. And Jacobi Jupe who plays Hamnet is such an incredible little actor and an incredible soul, and we really were a team. …

The death of a child is unfathomable. I don't know where it begins and ends. Out of utter respect, I tried to touch an imaginary truth of it in our story as best I could, but there's no way to define that kind of grief. I'm sure it's different for so many people. And in that moment, all I had was my imagination but also this relationship that was right in front of me with this little boy and that's what came out of that.

On what inspired her to pursue singing growing up

I grew up around a lot of music. My mom is a harpist and a singer and my dad has always been passionate about music, so it was always something in our house and always something that was encouraged. ... Early on, I have very strong memories of seeing and hearing my mom sing in church and this quite intense mercurial conversation that would happen between her, the story and the people that would listen to her. And at the end of it, something had been cracked between them and these strangers would come up with tears in their eyes. And I guess I saw the power of storytelling through my mom's singing at a very young age, and that was definitely something that made me think I want to do that.

On her first big break performing as a teen on the BBC singing competition I'd Do Anything — and being criticized by judges about her physical appearance

I was raw. I hadn't trained. I had a lot to learn and to grow in. I was only 17. I think there was part of their criticism which I think was destructive and unfair when it became about my awkwardness, or they would say I was masculine and send me to kind of a femininity school. … They sent me to [the musical production of] Chicago to put heels on and a leotard and learn how to walk in high heels, which was pretty humiliating, to be honest, and I'm sad about that because I think I was discovering myself as a young woman in the world and wasn't fully formed. … I was different. I was wild, I had a lot of feeling inside me. I could hardly keep my hands beside myself and I think to kind of criticize a body of a young woman at that time and to make her feel conscious of that was lazy and, I think, boring.

On filming parts of the 2026 film The Bride! while pregnant

I really loved working when I was pregnant. I thought it was a pretty wild experience, especially because I was playing Mary Shelley and I was talking about [this] monstrosity, and here I was with two heartbeats inside me. Becoming a mom and being pregnant did something, I think, for me. My experience of it, it's so real that it really focuses [me to be] allergic to fake or to disconnection.

I've shed 10 layers of skin by loving more and experiencing life in such a new way with my daughter. Jessie Buckley

Since my daughter has come and I know what that connection is and the real feeling of being in a relationship with somebody ... as an actress, it's very exciting to recognize that in yourself and really take ownership of yourself.

I'm excited to go back and work on this other side of becoming a mother in so many ways, because I've shed 10 layers of skin by loving more and experiencing life in such a new way with my daughter. I'm also scared to work again because it's hard to be a mother and to work. That's like a constant tug because I love what I do and I'm passionate and I want to continue to grow and learn and fill those spaces that are yet to be filled — and also be a mother. And I think every mother can recognize that tug.

On the possibility of bringing her daughter to travel with her as she works

I haven't filmed for nearly a year and I cannot wait. I'm hungry to create again. And my daughter will come with me. She's seven months, so at the moment she can travel with us and it's a beautiful life. And she meets all these amazing people and I have a feeling that she loves life and that's a great thing to see in a child. And I hope that's something that I've imparted to her in the short time that she's been on this earth is that life is beautiful and great and complex and alive and there's no part of you that needs to be less in your life. You might have to work it out, but it's worth it.

