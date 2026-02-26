2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'A World Appears': Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores consciousness

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM PST
The cover of "A World Appears" and author Michael Pollan. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Christopher Michel)
Courtesy of Penguin Press and Christopher Michel
The cover of "A World Appears" and author Michael Pollan. (Courtesy of Penguin Press and Christopher Michel)

What happens when we open our eyes? Is consciousness something that can be pinpointed and studied? These are the questions science author Michael Pollan explores in his new book.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Pollan about “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness.”

Book excerpt: ‘A World Appears’

By Michael Pollan

Excerpted from “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness” by Michael Pollan. Copyright ©2026 by Michael Pollan. Published by arrangement with Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Arts & Culture here and now
Here & Now Newsroom