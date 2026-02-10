2026
'Rise, Girl, Rise': Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee team up for picture book

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 10, 2026 at 9:04 AM PST
The cover of "Rise, Girl, Rise" and authors Leymah Gbowee. (Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee)
Courtesy of Orchard Books, Katie Lyman and Leymah Gbowee
Longtime friends Gloria Steinem and Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee join Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to talk about “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.”

The picture book tells their stories and encourages readers to form communities to fight injustice.

Book excerpt: ‘Rise, Girl, Rise’

By Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee

Excerpted from “Rise, Girl, Rise: Our Sister-Friend Journey. Together for All.” Text copyright (c) 2026 by Gloria Steinem and Leymah Gbowee. Illustrations copyright (c) 2026 by Kah Yangni. Used with permission from Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc. 

Here & Now Newsroom