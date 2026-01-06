2026
'Storm at the Capitol': Oral history book lays out Jan. 6 attack minute by minute

WBUR
January 6, 2026
The cover of "Storm at the Capitol" and author Mary Clare Jalonick. (Courtesy of PublicAffairs and David Baratz)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Associated Press reporter Mary Clare Jalonick, whose book “Storm at the Capitol: An Oral History of January 6th” describes the past and present divisions in our country over what happened five years ago Tuesday when supporters of President Trump tried to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Click here to read a book excerpt.

