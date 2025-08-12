'Beyond Blue and White': New book dives into the 'Hidden History of Delftware'

/ Delftware. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

Delftware is the iconic ceramic from the Dutch city of Delft: blue and white painted tiles, dishes and flower pots. Now, Genevieve Wheeler Brown, an expert in the decorative arts, has traced the history of these dazzling, cobalt glazed pieces, as they fueled the Dutch Republic economy in the early 1600s and then enjoyed waves of popularity, including the Delft craze in the late 1800s in America, when women would go on “China hunts,” knocking on doors in search of old delft.

/ A Dutch Delftware Blue and White Large Plate, De Klaauw, (The Claw) Factory, ca. 1725-40. (Courtesy of The National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of New York)

Her book is “Beyond Blue and White, the Hidden History of Delftware and the Women Behind The Iconic Ceramic.”

/ An artist hand paints delftware. (Robin Young/Here & Now)

By Genevieve Wheeler Brown

Reprinted with permission of the publisher, Pegasus Books. All rights reserved.

