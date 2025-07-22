The story of Civil War hero Robert Smalls
Next year, a new monument honoring Civil War hero Robert Smalls will be unveiled outside the South Carolina Statehouse. Smalls escaped slavery during the war and went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Michael Boulware Moore, his great-great-grandson and author of the book “Freedom on the Sea: The True Story of the Civil War Hero Robert Smalls and His Daring Escape to Freedom,” joins host Anthony Brooks to talk about Smalls’ life and legacy.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR