Minnesota lawmakers seek to move forward, cope with grief over Rep. Hortman's killing

It’s been an emotional week for lawmakers in Minnesota as they process the shooting death of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Clay Masters, a senior politics reporter at Minnesota Public Radio, joins Here & Now’s Asma Khalid to share highlights from his interview with Republican Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth about what’s ahead for the legislature.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR