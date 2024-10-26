'Wait Wait' for October 26, 2024: With Not My Job guests Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Dulcé Sloan, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe and panelists Helen Hong, Alonzo Bodden, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Beyhive Swarms; Quitting Just Got Easier; The TSA Says Get A Room!

Panel Questions

The Dog Days Are Back at the Office

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about greeting cards in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe on Bonnie and Clyde

Legendary athletes and famous power couple, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, play our game about an infamous power couple Bonnie and Clyde.

Panel Questions

A Chic Solution To Tech Neck; A Revolution in Packaging

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Underground Nuptials; Breaking Vegetable News; How To Make Your Cereal Even Soggier

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after the three-minute hug rule, what will be the next new rule at the airport.

