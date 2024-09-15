2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rapper Eve chronicles her hip-hop career in new book

By Ayesha Rascoe,
D. ParvazRyan Benk
Published September 15, 2024 at 4:47 AM PDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with rapper and actor Eve about her new book, "Who's That Girl." The memoir dishes on Eve's rise in the hip-hop world.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Arts & Culture weekend edition
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.
Ryan Benk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Ryan Benk