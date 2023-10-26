Turnpike Troubadours return with 'A Cat in the Rain'

Over the last decade, the Turnpike Troubadours have been slowly growing their fanbase, from playing bars and honky-tonks in their native Oklahoma to touring in arenas across the country.

But lead singer Evan Felker says the country rock outfit's reputation as "a drinking band" had made continuing untenable.

"It was pretty ubiquitous in everything that we did and kind of a part of our identity," he told World Cafe during an interview over Zoom.

In 2018, Turnpike Troubadours went on a burnout-induced hiatus, and Felker used the time to address his drinking habit. Earlier this year, Turnpike Troubadours finally returned, releasing a stunning new album called A Cat in the Rain. Recorded in Muscle Shoals, Ala., and featuring production from country producer Shooter Jennings, the album is a triumphant comeback.

In this session, Felker talks about making A Cat in the Rain and how he reassessed his worth by working as a ranch hand in Texas.

