'Wait Wait' for October 7, 2023: With Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar and panelists Shantira Jackson, Maz Jobrani, and Roy Blount, Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Blown Out Speaker; Vegas' Newest Attraction; Bad Dog!

Panel Questions

TSA For Your Vacay

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about the surprising origin of a beloved game, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on other solicitors

Solicitor General of the United States Elizabeth Prelogar plays our game called, "Solicitor General ... meet Solicitor Specific." Three questions about vacuum cleaner salesmen.

Panel Questions

China vs. the Zoo; Bites is the new black

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Science Rains On Our Meal; Dolphins Get Even Wilder; How NOT To Get A Tan

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, ow that Commander is out, who or what will be the Biden's next pet?

