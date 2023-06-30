SAG-AFTRA agrees to contract extension with studios as negotiations continue

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have agreed to extend their contract negotiations until July 12, as the sides remain at odds over issues such as the use of artificial intelligence and streaming residuals.

"The agreements, which were set to expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, will now expire on July 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT," the union and the AMPTP said in a joint statement. "The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed upon media blackout. Neither organization will comment to the media about the negotiations during the extension."

Talks have been underway since June 7. Earlier this week, over 1,000 members, including major stars, signed a letter telling union leaders they were "prepared to strike" and join the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Ciera Crawford contributed to this story

