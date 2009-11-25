Cinnamon-Apple Jack Toddy

In case you didn't know, "Sanford and Son" was the best American sitcom of the 20th century (at least the first 4 out of 6 seasons). It is bellyachingly hilarious; slyly subversive; and brilliantly displays the many facets of African American humor. I grew up watching it with my Granny whenever I would sleep over my paternal grandparents', and to this day I watch it several times a week (my parents bought me every season on dvd a few years ago). It is only fitting that I create a drink using Fred Sanford's alcoholic beverage of choice behind Ripple—Applejack.

Applejack is an 80- to 100-proof American-made apple brandy that is aged for two years in wood. There are not many brands on the market, but Lairds Applejack is my brand of choice. This hot toddy is nice on a cold winter evening. It's warming, and "it'll make you sweat" (see episode 7 from the 1st season of Sanford and Son).

1 cinnamon stick

3 tablespoons Apple Jack (another brandy can be used in its place)

1 teaspoon apple juice

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon agave nectar or 2 to 3 Candied Orange Peels

1 granny smith apple slice, for garnishing

Place the cinnamon stick at the bottom of a mug and add boiling water until a little over 1/2 full. Cover the mug with a plate and let sit for 5 minutes. Add the applejack, apple juice, lemon juice, and agave nectar and gently stir until well combined top off with more hot water. Add an apple slice to the mug and enjoy.

