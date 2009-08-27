Nora Ephron's Favorite Julia Child Recipes

Nora Ephron's movie, Julie and Julia, has sent a new edition of Julia Child's classic cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, to the top of the bestseller list.

The promise made by both the film and the book seems to be that you, too can become an amazing cook.

Indeed, Child opens her book with a promise: "This is a book for the servantless American cook who can be unconcerned on occasion with budgets, waistlines, time schedules, children's meals, the parent-chauffeur-den-mother syndrome, or anything else which might interfere with the enjoyment of producing something wonderful to eat."

Ephron talks about Child's legacy, and shares favorite recipes from the book.

