Cheesy Corkscrews With Crunchy Bacon Topping

Serves 6 to 8

Pat Neely says that while he was growing up in Memphis, Tenn., everyone had their own special mac and cheese recipe. He says a piquant, cheesy white sauce and a crispy topping made from potato chips and bacon creates the best — and most indulgent — version of mac and cheese that her family has ever tasted.

Cheesy Corkscrews

6 tablespoons butter, plus more for greasing

Kosher salt

1 pound cavatappi (or other tubular pasta)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk, warmed

1 teaspoon dry mustard powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

Dash hot sauce

Dash Worcestershire sauce

4 cups grated sharp white cheddar cheese

1 1/4 cups grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Crunchy Bacon Topping

1 1/2 cups crushed potato chips

1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

5 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Heat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter a 3-quart casserole dish.

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until it's al dente. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Whisk in the warmed milk and bring to a simmer, whisking constantly (the mixture will thicken as the heat increases).

Stir the dry mustard, salt, black pepper, cayenne, nutmeg, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce into the thickened milk. Stir in 3 cups of the cheddar, and the Pecorino Romano, until the cheeses melt.

Add the cooked pasta to the cheese sauce, and toss to combine. Pour the cheese-apalooza mixture into the prepared casserole dish.

Make the topping: In a medium bowl, combine the potato chips, Pecorino Romano, crumbled bacon, parsley and the remaining cheddar. Sprinkle the crumb mixture on top of the macaroni and cheese, and bake for 35 minutes. For a crunchier topping, finish under the broiler for 3 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Recipe from Down Home With The Neelys

