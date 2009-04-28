Chicken-And-Corn Fried Rice With Lemon Spinach

Serves 4

1 pound ground chicken

2 eggs

1 large yellow onion, minced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon ginger powder

2 ears of corn when in season, or 1 bag frozen (12 ounces)

1/2 (10 ounces) bag spinach (washed, spun dry, de-stemmed, leaves torn)

2 tablespoons naturally brewed soy sauce

Juice of 1 lemon

4 cups cold, cooked long-grain rice, brown and white combination, preferably day-old so it's nice and dry*

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Canola oil

Heat a wok or large saute pan over medium-high heat. Lightly coat with oil. When oil shimmers add chicken, season with salt and pepper, and brown, breaking up any large chunks with wooden spoon or spatula. Remove chicken to a plate. Add about 1/2-inch oil to wok and allow to heat; add eggs, which will puff up. Cook scrambled eggs and remove to a paper towel-lined plate. If necessary, add more oil to wok to lightly coat, then add onions, garlic, and powdered ginger, and cook until nicely caramelized, about 5 minutes. Add corn, rice, chicken and egg, and toss to combine. Add naturally brewed soy sauce, toss to combine, and check for seasoning. Place mound of raw spinach in center of four dinner plates. Drizzle with lemon juice and season. Top with fried rice to cover. Enjoy!

*Alternatively, if you're not cooking rice the day before, place the cooked rice in a single layer on a sheet tray, and place in freezer to cool and dry.

