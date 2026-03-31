Central Coast college graduate set to pilot lunar mission

A Central Coast college graduate is set to pilot the first manned space mission to the moon in more than half a century.

Victor Glover is one of four astronauts flying on Artemis II.

It’s set to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:24 PT on Wednesday afternoon. If all goes as planned, the craft will orbit Earth, then fly to the moon. It will circle the moon before returning to Earth.

It's set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego ten days later. The mission is part of a series of test flights in preparation for the return of humans to the moon.

Glover attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he received a degree in General Engineering.

His career as an astronaut included time on the International Space Station, where he made four spacewalks.