Ventura County man convicted of two murders, and two attempted murders

A Ventura County man has been convicted of two first-degree murder charges for a October, 2020 shooting in Santa Paula.

Investigators say Kristian Fonseca was part of a tagging crew which got into a fight with another group of taggers. Santa Paula Police detectives said after one of the members of the other crew fought with Fonseca, the Oxnard man went and got a gun, and opened fire on the group.

Jose Estrada and Daniel Zuniga were shot and killed. A third person who was hit recovered.

Fonseca was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder for an October, 2019 shooting in Santa Paula. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries which left him with permanent disabilities. Fonseca is facing a mandatory life without the possibility of parole sentence.