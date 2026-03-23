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California Coast News

Ventura County man convicted of two murders, and two attempted murders

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:40 AM PDT

Kristian Fonseca faces a mandatory life in prison without the possibilty of parole sentence.

A Ventura County man has been convicted of two first-degree murder charges for a October, 2020 shooting in Santa Paula.

Investigators say Kristian Fonseca was part of a tagging crew which got into a fight with another group of taggers. Santa Paula Police detectives said after one of the members of the other crew fought with Fonseca, the Oxnard man went and got a gun, and opened fire on the group.

Jose Estrada and Daniel Zuniga were shot and killed. A third person who was hit recovered.

Fonseca was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder for an October, 2019 shooting in Santa Paula. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries which left him with permanent disabilities. Fonseca is facing a mandatory life without the possibility of parole sentence.
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california coast newscal coast newssanta paula
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco