Heat wave arrives in Tri-Counties, setting a number of records

The monster heat wave we’ve been talking about for the Tri-Counties arrived Tuesday, setting several records for high temperatures.

If you’ve been outside, you know it’s hot. It hasn’t been July-August-September hot on the Central and South Coasts, but it’s been record-setting for March.

Some records include unofficial highs of 97 in Camarillo, 94 in Oxnard, 91 in Santa Barbara, and 95 in Santa Maria.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford said the good news is this may be as hot as it gets this week.

"It looks like today (Tuesday) is probably going to be the warmest day of the next couple," said Wofford. "We are going to have a little bit of a return of onshore flow on Wednesday, at least that's what we are expecting. We'll probably be one to four degrees cooler tomorrow, and kind of similar on Thursday as well."

But, he notes, the cooling is so gradual you might not notice it.

Wofford added that even if Tuesday is the peak of the heat wave, high temperatures will remain 20 to 30 degrees above normal through Friday.

Heat advisories and extreme heat warnings are in effect for most of the region through Friday, with cooling expected this weekend.