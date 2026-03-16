Trump pressures countries to help reopen Strait of Hormuz

Editor’s note: This segment was updated to reflect a change in guest.

President Trump is pressuring several countries to help the U.S. reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed. The blockade is driving up oil and gas prices and cutting off a large portion of the world’s crude oil supply.

Reporter and political analyst Negar Mortazavi joins us with the latest on the war in Iran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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