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California Coast News

Record temperatures possible as massive heat wave hits the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 16, 2026 at 9:47 AM PDT
Luis Graterol
/
Unsplash

Temperatures could be 20 to 35 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A large high-pressure system is setting up to create a potentially record-breaking heat wave for the Tri-Counties this week.

Daytime temperatures could be 20 to 35 degrees above normal for this time of year. The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday through Friday.

Several records could be broken. Extreme heat advisories and warnings will impact most of the region.

The National Weather Service is warning people to be aware of the risk of heat-related issues, including heat stroke.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsHeat Waveheat
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco