Record temperatures possible as massive heat wave hits the Tri-Counties

A large high-pressure system is setting up to create a potentially record-breaking heat wave for the Tri-Counties this week.

Daytime temperatures could be 20 to 35 degrees above normal for this time of year. The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday through Friday.

Several records could be broken. Extreme heat advisories and warnings will impact most of the region.

The National Weather Service is warning people to be aware of the risk of heat-related issues, including heat stroke.