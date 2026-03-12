Iran's new supreme leader vows to avenge blood of its martyrs as conflict escalates

Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said in televised remarks Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz — the shipping route for a fifth of the world’s oil supply — should remain closed. He also said that Iran will avenge the blood of its martyrs, including the 165 people, most of them children, killed in the Minab school attack.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in with CNN’s Nic Robertson, international diplomatic editor on the ground in Kuwait, about the latest developments in the region.

