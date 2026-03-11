Ventura County woman now accused of killing two of her newborn infants

A woman accused of murdering her newborn infant in Ventura County is now facing charges that she killed another one of her newborn babies in 2015.

Last month, Marisol Flores was arrested following the death of her newborn child at a homeless camp near West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard. Detectives determined the child’s death was a homicide.

As they continued their investigation into the 30-year-old Oxnard woman, they reopened a previous case looking at the death of Flores’ 25-day-old baby in November of 2015. At the time, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge her with murder.

Prosecutors say new evidence was uncovered that led detectives to believe the woman also killed that infant.

The DA’s office has filed an amended complaint, which includes a second count of murder and a second count of assault on a child causing death.

The woman’s attorney has raised questions about her competency, and criminal proceedings have been suspended pending a psychological review.