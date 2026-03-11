High gas prices have you thinking about going electric? An EV test drive event is set for Goleta

With gas prices spiking in the Tri-Counties amid the oil shortage caused by the war with Iran, electric vehicles are attracting renewed attention as an alternative.

If you want to test drive an EV, your chance is coming this weekend, and you won’t have to go to a car dealership to do it.

A coalition of groups is sponsoring a Clean Vehicle Ride and Drive event in Goleta. It will take place at the Goleta Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. You can test drive an EV and learn about available rebate programs.

You can find more information on the event HERE.

