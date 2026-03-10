2026
California Coast News

Small earthquake rattles South Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM PDT
A small earthquake rattled parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Tuesday morning.
USGS
A small earthquake rattled parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Tuesday morning.

A magnitude 3.0 quake occurred at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday. There are no reports of damage.

A small earthquake rattled parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties on Tuesday morning.

The magnitude 3.0 quake occurred at 10:51 a.m. The epicenter was about four miles southeast of Carpinteria. There are no reports of damage.

Some people in the Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, and Santa Barbara areas reported feeling the quake. A handful of people noticed it in Ventura, Oxnard, and even as far away as Thousand Oaks.
