Small earthquake rattles South Coast

A small earthquake rattled parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties on Tuesday morning.

The magnitude 3.0 quake occurred at 10:51 a.m. The epicenter was about four miles southeast of Carpinteria. There are no reports of damage.

Some people in the Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, and Santa Barbara areas reported feeling the quake. A handful of people noticed it in Ventura, Oxnard, and even as far away as Thousand Oaks.