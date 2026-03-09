2026
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County reports significant drop in drug overdose deaths

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:22 PM PDT
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy holds a Narcan dose.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy holds a Narcan dose.

Numbers are down in general, as well as for fentanyl-related deaths.

A new report shows that major efforts to reduce the number of drug-related deaths in Santa Barbara County may be having a big impact.

In 2022, Santa Barbara County had 115 fentanyl related overdose deaths. That year, the county launched Project Opioid, an effort to increase awareness about the dangers posed by opioids, especially fentanyl.

The effort includes education, as well as making Narcan kits widely available. Narcan can be administered by anyone and can counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

Just released statistics showed that the number of overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County dropped from a five-year peak of 158 in 2023 to 93 last year. The number of fentanyl deaths dropped from the peak of 115 in 2022 to 46 last year.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
