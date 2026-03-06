2026
California Coast News

Nonprofit South Coast clinic network gets one of the largest gifts in its history

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:06 PM PST
An artist's rendering of the new Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics building under construction on Santa Barbara's Westside. The three story, 19,000 square foot building on Micheltorena Street will be named after the Wyatt family.
A community clinic system on the South Coast has received one of the largest gifts in its history.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics received a $5 million contribution from the Montecito-based Wyatt family. It will be used to help complete a three-story, state-of-the-art clinic that’s currently under construction on Santa Barbara’s Westside. The facility will be named the Wyatt Family Health Center.

The new 19,000 square foot building is expected to be completed around the end of the year.

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics serves more than 20,000 people a year at its four clinic locations. The new facility is expected to boost the system’s capacity by more than 40%. The nonprofit organization provides high-quality, low-cost services to many people who might otherwise go without essential medical care.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
