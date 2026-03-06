2026
California Coast News

Man convicted in two separate shootings in Oxnard, which left one dead and three wounded

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:09 PM PST
Willis Nichols was convicted of seven felony charges from tweo seperate shootings in 2021 and 2022 in Oxnard.
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Wills Nichols could receive a 159-year-to-life state prison sentence, but because of his age at the time of the crimes, he could be released in 24 years.

A Ventura County man has been convicted of charges from two separate shootings, which left one person dead and three wounded.

In the first attack in 2021, Willis Nichols shot and seriously wounded someone in a pickup truck in the parking lot of an Oxnard department store.

In the second attack in 2022, the Oxnard man killed one person and wounded two others during an underground party at an abandoned store in Oxnard.

Nichols was convicted of seven felony counts.

He faces a 159-year-to-life prison sentence, but because of his age at the time of the crimes, he could be paroled in 24 years.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
