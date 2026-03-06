Man convicted in two separate shootings in Oxnard, which left one dead and three wounded

A Ventura County man has been convicted of charges from two separate shootings, which left one person dead and three wounded.

In the first attack in 2021, Willis Nichols shot and seriously wounded someone in a pickup truck in the parking lot of an Oxnard department store.

In the second attack in 2022, the Oxnard man killed one person and wounded two others during an underground party at an abandoned store in Oxnard.

Nichols was convicted of seven felony counts.

He faces a 159-year-to-life prison sentence, but because of his age at the time of the crimes, he could be paroled in 24 years.