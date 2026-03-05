Ventura County moves to ban overnight parking on a section of rural road outside of Simi Valley

Ventura County has moved to address concerns about overnight camping by the homeless along a rural road near Simi Valley.

Nearby residents say there's a growing number of people camping in RVs on a section of Santa Susana Pass Road. CHP officers confirmed the situation. Residents say the campers dump trash in the area, creating health and potential brush fire concerns.

This week, Ventura County Supervisors passed a resolution creating overnight parking restrictions on the road from Katherine Road to the Lilac Lane area. Signs will be posted along the impacted section of the road. People will still be able to park along the road during daylight and early evening hours for recreational use.

County officials say their homeless outreach teams will work with the RV campers to let them know about resources and available support.