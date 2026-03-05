2026
Pop star Britney Spears arrested on DUI charge in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:56 PM PST
CHP

CHP officiers stopped Spears on Highway 101 in the Westlake Village area Wednesday night.

Pop star Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over while driving in Ventura County.

She was stopped by CHP officers at around 9:30 Wednesday night on the southbound 101 in the Westlake Village area. Spears was booked at around 3 a.m. and later released. Her car was impounded.

Spears lives in Ventura County. A May 4 court date was set for her.

A representative for the pop star released a statement saying it was an unfortunate incident that was completely inexcusable. The statement said Spears is going to take steps to comply with the law.

She was in the news last month over word that she had sold her music catalog.
