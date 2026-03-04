Number of people signing up for health insurance through Covered California down in Tri-Counties

The expiration of federal tax credits may have put a dent in the number of people signing up in health insurance plans through Covered California.

Just released numbers show 1.92 million people signed up for coverage during open enrollment, down about 50,000 people from 2025.

It’s the first time in five years statewide enrollment is down.

In the Tri-Counties, nearly 83,000 people signed up for insurance plans through Covered California in 2026. That’s a 5% drop from 2025.

About 74,000 people were renewals, with around 9,000 first time Covered California clients.