California Coast News

Air Force conducts intercontinental ballistic missile test from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 4, 2026 at 2:20 PM PST
An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was test launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.
ICBM launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday. Air Force officials say it was a routine test, and not in response to world events.

The Air Force conducted a missile test from the Central Coast Tuesday night, launching an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Minuteman III rocket lifted off from the Central Coast at 11:01 p.m.The missile and its two mock warheads traveled to predetermined targets in the South Pacific about 4200 miles away.

Air Force officials say the test had been on the calendar for years, and wasn’t in response to world event.ICBM’s are periodically tests launched from the base to test equipment, and crew readiness.Over the decades, more than 300 of the missiles have been test launched.

The launch was visible in much of the Western United States.
