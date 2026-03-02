2026
Storm damage leads to the indefinite closure of part of a popular South Coast bike path

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST
Storm damage has prompted the indefinite closure of a section of the Maria Ygnacio Bike Path
Santa Barbara County
Storm damage has prompted the indefinite closure of a section of the Maria Ygnacio Bike Path.

A portion of the Maria Ygnacio Bike Path connecting Santa Barbara and Goleta could be closed through the summer.

Recent storm damage has led to the indefinite closure of the popular Maria Ygnacio Bike Path at its intersection with U.S. 101. The section of the path connects the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas.

Santa Barbara County officials say that while the path is a key transportation route, the damage has created a dangerous situation for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Engineers are waiting for the rainy season to end before they start repair work. They’re working on ways to stabilize the section of path undermined by storms.

Officials haven't offered an estimate on how long the closure will last, but it could be through the summer.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco