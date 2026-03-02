Storm damage leads to the indefinite closure of part of a popular South Coast bike path

Recent storm damage has led to the indefinite closure of the popular Maria Ygnacio Bike Path at its intersection with U.S. 101. The section of the path connects the Santa Barbara and Goleta areas.

Santa Barbara County officials say that while the path is a key transportation route, the damage has created a dangerous situation for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Engineers are waiting for the rainy season to end before they start repair work. They’re working on ways to stabilize the section of path undermined by storms.

Officials haven't offered an estimate on how long the closure will last, but it could be through the summer.