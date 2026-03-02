Olympian, CNN correspondent among speakers at Women's Day event in Santa Barbara County

International Women’s Day is this Sunday (March 8). It’s a day to call attention to the fight for women’s equality and rights.

ShelterBox USA is holding a Women’s Day event in Montecito Tuesday night, which features everyone from a survivor of the 2018 Montecito debris flow to a two-time Olympic medalist.

"It's a moment to celebrate social, economic, and political achievements of women around the world," said organization president Kerri Murray.

"It's also to acknowledge that we have a long way to (go to) close the global gender gap," said Murray.

Panelists include Montecito debris flow survivor Kim Cantin, Olympian Brittany Brown, actress Jordana Brewster, Sexual Abuse Safeguarding Specialist Karen Rasmussen, and CNN correspondent and cancer survivor Sara Sidner.

"Women suffer disproportionately, particularly in conflict settings," said Murray. "There's a very high rate of sexual violence. Eighty percent of the people displaced by conflict and climate are women. There's the lack of health services, economic losses, and education losses."

This is the 10th annual Women's Day event sponsored by ShelterBox. The organization provides emergency shelter and essential items to communities affected by disasters.

Murray said it's important to them as a global humanitarian organization because they have a front row seat to issues facing women across the world.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

