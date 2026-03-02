2026
California Coast News

California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:14 PM PST
Media Modifier
/
Unsplash

The Saturday incident involved a man shouting at people and waving what turned out to be a replica of a gun.

The California Department of Justice will investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

Police responded to multiple reports of a man shouting at people and waving a gun. They spotted the man at a nearby intersection.

One officer confronted the man and fired a single shot at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation shows the man was holding a firearm replica. His name hasn’t been released.

The officer who shot him is now on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The department of justice investigation is required under a state law that applies when an unarmed civilian dies as a result of being shot by a law enforcement officer.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
