California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on Central Coast
The Saturday incident involved a man shouting at people and waving what turned out to be a replica of a gun.
The California Department of Justice will investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in San Luis Obispo.
Police responded to multiple reports of a man shouting at people and waving a gun. They spotted the man at a nearby intersection.
One officer confronted the man and fired a single shot at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation shows the man was holding a firearm replica. His name hasn’t been released.
The officer who shot him is now on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
The department of justice investigation is required under a state law that applies when an unarmed civilian dies as a result of being shot by a law enforcement officer.